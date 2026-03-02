Student arrested after allegedly sending bomb threat through school computer

Opelousas, LA - An 18-year-old student was arrested after allegedly sending a bomb threat through her school's computer system.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said the incident happened on the morning of Feb. 27 at an area high school in Opelousas.

The school principal alerted a school resource officer after receiving the threat. Investigators say Kayla Rose Hooks sent a message claiming she had a bomb strapped to her chest.

Once the school was cleared and deemed safe, investigators gathered statements from those involved. Hooks was then arrested and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail.

She faces two felony charges — terrorizing and communicating false information of a planned bombing on school property.

Guidroz said his office will do everything it can to protect students and school employees.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-948-6516. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-8477. All calls are anonymous, and callers could earn a cash reward.

