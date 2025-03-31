On Monday night, a powerful thunderstorm swept through Acadiana, leaving chaos in its wake. In the LeBeau area, homes and properties were struck by the fierce weather, with parts of buildings and debris scattered across streets and yards. Among those caught in the storm’s wrath was Pastor Joseph Kikanda, from Immaculate Conception Church, who found himself in the midst of a terrifying experience.

“I thought it was my last,” said Pastor Kikanda. “I was looking out the window and thinking, if the house was going to get taken, I was going to jump from the window.”

The severity of the storm became clear when the pastor received an alert on his phone, warning him of the dangerous conditions. Trying to react, he rushed to turn on the lights, only to find that the power had gone out, plunging the house into total darkness.

“I went around the house, and it was pitch black,” said Pastor Kikanda. “And then I realized I was in danger.”

The storm was especially nerve-wracking because it struck just after the church had been newly renovated. The church had been rebuilt after a devastating fire tore through it a year ago. Pastor Ki-Conda couldn’t help but worry that the weather might cause more damage to the structure, a place that held not only spiritual significance but also memories of rebuilding and recovery.

“We just renovated this church, and I was wondering how we would fix it all again if the storm did damage,” said Kikanda. “As a pastor, everything is on you to fix it, to keep things running.”

In that moment, as the house shook from the storm’s intensity, the pastor’s thoughts were filled with dread.

“I didn’t know if I was going to be able to wake up this morning,” said Kikanda. “The house was shaking, and I was very terrified.”

Storm damage reported in Lebeau

