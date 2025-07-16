Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Trooper airlifted after chain-reaction crash during St. Landry Parish traffic stop

Multiple damaged vehicles including a black pickup, white sedan, and Louisiana State Police SUV after crash in St. Landry Parish
KATC Staff
A black pickup truck, a white sedan, and a Louisiana State Police unit all damaged in a crash during a traffic stop in St. Landry Parish. A trooper was airlifted after being hit.
ST. LANDRY PARISH — A Louisiana State Police trooper was airlifted to a hospital Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop in St. Landry Parish.

Deputies say a black pickup truck hit the trooper under unclear circumstances, setting off a domino effect involving multiple vehicles. The trooper was outside his unit at the time.

The driver of the pickup stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The trooper’s condition has not yet been released. KATC has a crew on the way and will provide updates as more details are confirmed.

