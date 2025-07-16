Trooper airlifted after chain-reaction crash during St. Landry Parish traffic stop

ST. LANDRY PARISH — A Louisiana State Police trooper was airlifted to a hospital Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop in St. Landry Parish.

Deputies say a black pickup truck hit the trooper under unclear circumstances, setting off a domino effect involving multiple vehicles. The trooper was outside his unit at the time.

The driver of the pickup stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The trooper’s condition has not yet been released. KATC has a crew on the way and will provide updates as more details are confirmed.