State Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Port Barre

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday night in Port Barre.

Just before 9 p.m., detectives with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were called in by the Port Barre Police Department to process the scene near the intersection of Rayne Road and Carlin Street.

According to investigators, one person was shot and taken to a hospital for treatment. No officers were injured during the incident.

Details about what led up to the shooting have not been released. Troopers say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information, photos or video of the incident is asked to contact Louisiana State Police. You can report anonymously through the LSP online tip system or by calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.