State Fire Marshal investigating fatal fire

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal is investigating a camper fire in Washington that resulted in the death of a 35-year-old man early Wednesday morning.

Shortly after midnight on November 5, firefighters with St. Landry Fire District 3 responded to reports of a camper engulfed in flames in the 3400 block of Grand Prairie Highway. Upon arrival, crews discovered one victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this stage of the investigation, SFM deputies have not yet confirmed whether the camper was equipped with a functioning smoke alarm. The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

DPS Principal Assistant, Chief Bryan J. Adams emphasized the importance of working smoke alarms in every home and structure.

“Smoke alarms save lives,” said Chief Adams. “If you don’t have one, or if you’re unsure whether yours is working, we can help. Our Operation Save-A-Life program provides free smoke alarms and professional installation to Louisiana residents.”