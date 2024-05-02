State Fire Marshal encourages electrical fire awareness following Eunice fatal fire

State Fire Marshal Chief Bryan J. Adams is raising awareness about electrical fire hazards following a fatal fire in Eunice.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, May 1, Acadia Fire District #4 responded to a call for an RV fire located in the 1600 block of Atterberry Drive in Eunice. Firefighters discovered the body of a man in the doorway of the RV while working to put out the fire.

While official identification and cause of death are pending with the Coroner's Office, the victim is believed to be the 67-year-old RV owner, according to a spokesperson for the State Fire Marshal's Office.

Due to the extent of the damage, State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies have been unable to determine the origin or cause of this fire. However, deputies learned from relatives that, hours before the fire, the victim noted concerning electrical activity he had been experiencing.

Regarding electrical safety, it is advised to avoid overloading power strips and long-term, unintended uses of extension cords, which include connecting several extension cords to create non-traditional power sources. This can cause overheating and become a fire hazard. It is also advised always to contact a licensed electrician to inspect and repair any electrical issues you experience in your home, the spokesperson stated.

There were also no working smoke alarms in the RV. Smoke alarms save lives no matter what type of environment you live in. If you have smoke alarms in your home, confirm effective batteries by pressing the test button today. If you do not have smoke alarms in your home and you need assistance accessing them, Operation Save-A-Life can help. To learn more about Operation Save-A-Life or to register for a free smoke alarm installation, visitlasfm.org or contact your local fire department to request a free smoke alarm installation.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel