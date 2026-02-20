St. Landry School Board to discuss merging OJHS and OHS

The St. Landry Parish School Board will discuss the merger of two Opelousas schools during a committee meeting on Tuesday.

The item is for a discussion or recommendation to merge Opelousas Junior High School and Opelousas Senior High School into a single, grade 7-12 school. The merger would take effect for the school year that begins this fall.

Also scheduled for discussion is a possible move to a four-day school week.

The Committee of the Whole meeting, which starts at 4:30 p.m., will be held at the Supplementary Resource Center, 1013 Creswell Lane, Opelousas, LA 70570

