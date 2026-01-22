St. Landry Parish to open warming shelter ahead of cold weather

ST. LANDRY PARISH — St. Landry Parish Government plans to open a warming shelter this weekend as a stretch of cold weather moves into the area.

The shelter is scheduled to open at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 24th at Indian Hills Country Club, located 1141 E. Prudhomme St. in Opelousas, and operate through Tuesday, Jan. 27th.

Anyone using the shelter must present a valid state-issued ID during check-in. Parish government encourages residents to bring personal items they may need during their stay, including medications, blankets, pillows and snacks.

The parish is urging residents to share the information with anyone who may need a heated place to stay as temperatures drop.

Updates may be released as weather conditions change. For more information, call St. Landry Parish Government at 337-948-3688.