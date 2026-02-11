St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office investigating missing man's death

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a missing man.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified Monday of a missing person possibly in the Washington area. This report was received by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, which confirmed that the missing person, 53-year-old Jason Paul Faul of Carencro, was reported missing in the early morning hours of February 9th.

A 2025 Chevrolet pickup registered to Jason Faul was detected by license plate readers while traveling northbound on I-49 at mile marker 20, according to a spokesperson for the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. By utilizing the vehicle’s OnStar system, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s officials were able to determine that the vehicle arrived at a campground in Washington around 3:30 am.

St. Landry Patrol Deputies checked the area and found the vehicle, unoccupied, but unlocked, with a cell phone in the cab. A check of the area revealed a key fob and a chair near the edge of the Courtableau River. A short distance away, in the water and near the bank, Jason Faul’s body was located.

“An autopsy was performed, with no indications of foul play," said St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. "We will await the results of blood toxicology and shall continue the investigation to its logical and evidentiary conclusion. We want to thank the Lafayette Sheriff’s Office and their staff for their immediate notification and assistance to us in this matter. Modern technology, if properly utilized, can bring many of these cases to a rapid conclusion. We hope by this rapid resolution that the family can begin to heal from this tragic loss.”