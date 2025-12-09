St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office corrections officer accused of bringing drugs into jail

A St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office corrections officer was arrested for allegedly bringing narcotics into the jail.

Jaylan Nicholson, 21, of Opelousas, was booked on charges of introduction of contraband into a penal facility and malfeasance in office.

“Just before midnight on November 29, 2025, Assistant Wardan Capt. Sheumaker was monitoring the cameras in the Parish Jail," Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz reports. "He noticed an employee, Jaylan Nicholson, carrying in packages and placing them in a storage room. Capt. Sheumaker immediately notified our Narcotics Detectives in the event that the packages were illegal contraband. The investigation revealed that Nicholson had indeed brought illegal narcotics into the facility. This investigation had additional elements that needed thorough review before its conclusion. There was sufficient evidence and probable cause to arrest Nicholson on the listed crimes. I applaud the efforts of our Corrections Staff and our Narcotics Detectives in handling these serious offenses.”

Anyone with additional information about this crime is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948-6516. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, download the P3 app on your mobile device or dial **TIPS on your mobile phone to tip. All calls are anonymous and you can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.