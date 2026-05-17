St. Landry Parish School Board's propositions appear headed for defeat

Two property taxes that would have funded myriad improvements and salaries for the St. Landry Parish School System appear headed for defeat.

With 86 of 91 precincts reporting election day votes and all early voting, Proposition 1 was failing 65 percent to 35 percent, and Proposition 2 was failing 67 percent to 33 percent.

Proposition 1 would have funded school safety and security personnel, counselors, nurses, and salary increases for all employees.

Proposition 2 would have paid for safety and security facilities, football, soccer and track facilies, as well as performing arts facilities.