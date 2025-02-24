St. Landry Parish School Board audit notes return of stolen funds

Although more than $180,000 in fraudulent checks were written on the St. Landry Parish School Board's cash accounts back in 2023, that money has now been recovered, auditors found.

In their annual report, the board's independent auditor noted that $187,839 in fraudulent checks were written on the board's cash accounts during the 2022-23 fiscal year, but by September 2024 all of that money had been recovered.

"The School Board recovered $101,850 during the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 and the remaining $85,989 in September 2024," auditors noted.

Auditors also noted multiple instances of missing or misappropriated assets across several schools during the fiscal year, including missing or stolen equipment, such as laptop computers, a camera, and a musical instrument.

They found that a cash-handling policy violation during a home athletic event at Beau Chene High School resulted in an estimated loss of $325; since that time restitution has been made.

Another issue noted was that the board failed to reconcile its interfund accounts on a regular and timely basis.

Here's the full audit so you can read it for yourself: