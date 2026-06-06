St. Landry Parish mourns economic development leader Bill Rodier

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. — The St. Landry Parish community is mourning the death of economic development leader Bill Rodier, who led St. Landry Economic Development as executive director and CEO for 13 years.

According to St. Landry Economic Development, Rodier had one mission: moving St. Landry Parish forward, and he worked to do that by championing initiatives to strengthen infrastructure, encourage investment, support local business and elevate the quality of life for residents of the parish.

Before joining St. Landry Economic Development, Rodier served in leadership roles with Louisiana Economic Development and the Louisiana Workforce Commission. His mission there was in strengthening the state's business climate and workforce development efforts. Rodier also served in the United States Air Force, where he managed operations supporting senior military leaders, dignitaries and presidential missions.

"He believed deeply in the potential of St. Landry Parish and never lost sight of the people behind every project, business, and investment. He challenged communities to think bigger, work together, and focus on opportunities rather than obstacles," the organization said.

St. Landry Economic Development said Rodier was known for more than his career accomplishments; he was also know for his personal discipline and determination as an accomplished Ironman triathlete.