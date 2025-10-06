Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
St. Landry Parish Jail inmate booked with attempted second-degree murder following jail attack

The victim had to be treated for multiple facial fractures, a broke jaw, and a brain bleed.
ST. LANDRY PARISH — An inmate in the St. Landry Parish Jail faces a count of attempted second-degree murder after what deputies are calling a "savage attack" at the facility.

According to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, a shift supervisor at the jail responded to an attack and found the victim on the floor, bleeding from an apparent beating.

Guidroz said the deputy pulled the victim from the cell and started giving first aid.

The victim had to be sent to Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center where Guidroz said he had to be treated for multiple facial fractures, a broken jaw, and a brain bleed.

According to Guidroz, 28-year-old Gaige White "punched the victim numerous times and, once on the floor, stomped his head repeatedly."

The incident remains under investigation.

