St. Landry Parish issues voluntary evacuation order north of Highway 10

ST. LANDRY PARISH — St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard on Friday, June 19th, issued a voluntary evacuation for residents living north of Highway 10 in anticipation of flooding impacts.

Parish officials are urging residents in potentially affected areas to begin taking precautionary measures and to make relocation plans now in case conditions worsen.

To assist evacuees, St. Landry Parish Government opened a shelter at the Yambilee Building, located at 1939 W. Landry St. in Opelousas.

The shelter is intended to provide a safe place for residents during the upcoming weather. Those seeking shelter must bring a valid ID and are encouraged to bring medications, blankets, pillows, snacks and other basic necessities.

Parish leaders say additional updates will be shared through official St. Landry Parish Government communication channels as conditions develop.