St. Landry Parish issues burn ban

St. Landry Parish Government has issued a burn ban effective Wednesday, October 8, 2025, due to increasingly dry conditions that are expected to worsen with high winds this weekend.

The ban covers any activity involving an open flame that produces embers, as wind can carry these embers beyond the original fire and start new spot fires.

“This order will assist our first responders by reducing the number of grass fire calls they receive due to dry conditions throughout the parish,” said Parish President Jessie Bellard. “The dry and windy weather are perfect conditions for grass fires.”

The ban does not apply to outdoor cooking on grills or to prescribed burns certified by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry. It will remain in effect until further notice.