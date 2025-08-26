St. Landry Parish High School Football Jamboree set

Heading to the St. Landry Parish Football Jamboree? Check out the details below.

Date: Thursday, August 28, 2025

Location: Beau Chene High School

Start Time: 6:00 PM

Entry Fee: $13

Purchase tickets here: https://tinyurl.com/slpjamb [tinyurl.com]

As you prepare to attend the SLP Football Jamboree on Friday, August 29th, please take note of the following important stadium information to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience:

Entry Procedures

Single Point of Entry: All visitors will enter through one designated entrance.

Security Screening: Weapon detectors will be located at the entrance. Everyone must pass through these detectors for entry.

Bag Policy

Clear Bag Policy: Only clear bags are allowed. Please ensure your bag complies with our district policy to facilitate quick entry. (Policy can be found on the SLPSB website)

Prohibited Items

Smoking and vaping are prohibited inside and around the stadium.

Weapons of any kind are prohibited.

Concessions

Payment Options: Concessions will accept cash, credit, or debit cards

Food Offerings: Enjoy a variety of food, including BBQ burgers, hot links, frito pies, chips, candy, pickles, popcorn, bottled water, Powerade, and other bottled drinks.

Ticket Information

Ticket Prices: Tickets are available for $13 at the gate. Payment options include cash, credit, or debit cards.

