St. Landry Parish grand jury indicts four in murder, rape cases

ST. LANDRY PARISH — A St. Landry Parish grand jury has handed down four indictments in connection with three murder cases and one rape case, District Attorney Chad Pitre announced Monday.

Benjamin Baquet, 30, of Lumberton, Texas, was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of a 7-week-old child, identified as A.M.B. Doctors ruled the death a homicide caused by “shaken baby syndrome.” A warrant has been issued for Baquet’s arrest.

Hayden Reese Boudreaux, 22, of Arnaudville faces a second-degree murder indictment in the Aug. 30 shooting death of Nathan Alexander Powell, 31, also of Arnaudville. Authorities said Powell died from two gunshot wounds to the chest in a shooting at Tiger Touchdown #6 on Main Street. Boudreaux’s arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 8, 2026.

Lorenzo Jamal Fontenot, 54, of Opelousas was indicted for second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Awen Fontenot, also of Opelousas. The victim’s body was found Aug. 12 in his Newman Street home, a day after authorities say he suffered multiple stab wounds to the upper torso. Fontenot’s arraignment is set for Jan. 8, 2026.

Jakob Sedrick Oakley, 23, of Opelousas was indicted on charges of first-degree rape and second-degree battery of a local woman. Prosecutors allege Oakley picked the victim up at the Brass Rail Bar in Opelousas and drove her to a rural area in northern St. Landry Parish, where he raped her. Authorities said she escaped and was found outside a home, then taken to a hospital for treatment. Oakley’s arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 18, 2025.