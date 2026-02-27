St. Landry Parish grand jury hands up murder, rape indictments

A St. Landry Parish grand jury handed up indictments in a December slaying and in the rape of a juvenile.

According to a release from District Attorney Chad Pitre, two men were indicted in the December 2025 slaying of Markee Benjamin, 23, of Opelousas.

Benjamin was sitting in a vehicle at the intersection of Market and Church streets in Opelousas when gunshots were fired into the car. He died in a hospital about a week later.

Dominique Joseph Trotter, 22, and Kurtel Anthony Gallien, 25, both of Opelousas, were indicted on charges of second-degree murder in Benjamin's death.

If convicted, they face mandatory sentences of life in prison without parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

Also facing a mandatory life sentence in another case is Nicholas Blain Lalonde, 48, of Arnaudville. He was indicted on a charge of first-degree rape of a juvenile under the age of 12.