Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishSt. Landry Parish

Actions

St. Landry Parish grand jury hands up murder, rape indictments

Capture.PNG
KATC
St. Landry Parish Courthouse
Capture.PNG
Posted

A St. Landry Parish grand jury handed up indictments in a December slaying and in the rape of a juvenile.

According to a release from District Attorney Chad Pitre, two men were indicted in the December 2025 slaying of Markee Benjamin, 23, of Opelousas.

Benjamin was sitting in a vehicle at the intersection of Market and Church streets in Opelousas when gunshots were fired into the car. He died in a hospital about a week later.

Dominique Joseph Trotter, 22, and Kurtel Anthony Gallien, 25, both of Opelousas, were indicted on charges of second-degree murder in Benjamin's death.

If convicted, they face mandatory sentences of life in prison without parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

Also facing a mandatory life sentence in another case is Nicholas Blain Lalonde, 48, of Arnaudville. He was indicted on a charge of first-degree rape of a juvenile under the age of 12.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.