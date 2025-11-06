St. Landry Parish Government announces discontinuation of BBQ Festival

St. Landry Parish Government announced Thursday that it will discontinue the annual BBQ Festival.

This decision results from two primary factors: the lack of available rides and the escalating costs of organizing the event, according to a spokesperson for St. Landry Parish.

“We want to sincerely thank all of the sponsors, vendors, volunteers, and attendees who have supported the BBQ Festival over the years,” said Parish President Jessie Bellard. “While we’re disappointed to discontinue the event, we remain committed to finding new ways to bring our

community together.”

Although the festival will not continue, organizers remain dedicated to exploring future opportunities for community events that celebrate the spirit of St. Landry Parish, the spokesperson stated in a news release.

