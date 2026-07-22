St. Landry Parish Government animal control operations ending

The St. Landry Parish Government will officially cease all St. Landry Parish Animal Control operations at 4:30 pm Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

"As Animal Control is not a state-mandated service, we have made the difficult decision to end theses operations," said Parish President Jessie Bellard. "While we understand the importance of this service, the parish must focus its resources on responsibilities that are required by law and within our available funding."

Residents living within incorporated municipalities should contact their local government for animal control assistance, according to a post on the St. Landry Parish Governement's Facebook page.