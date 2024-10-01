St. Landry Parish deputy, four others arrested in jail drug scheme

A St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputy and four others have been arrested in connection with a scheme to bring drugs into the St. Landry Parish Jail

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says that Deputy Timothy Lazare, 36, of Opelousas was booked with introducing contraband into a jail, conspiracy to introduce contraband in a jail and two counts malfeasance in office.

Lazare no longer works for the sheriff's office, a spokesman says.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division started the investigation after inmates asked for help and implicated one of the corrections deputies in the jail.

The investigation led to the interception of a package containing illegal drugs, the sheriff says.

Based on the information obtained during the investigation, three inmates, the courier and Deputy Lazare were booked in the matter.

Narcotics Investigators state that this is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with additional information about this crime is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948-6516.

You may also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, download the P3 app on your mobile device or simply dial **TIPS on your mobile phone to tip. All calls are anonymous and you can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.