St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers: Garden of Memories Cemetery

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office asks for your help in solving a despicable criminal act of damage at a local cemetery.

On November 4, 2024, Deputies with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of property damage at the Garden of Memories Cemetery, 218 Ford Road, Opelousas. Workers discovered that ten (10) headstones and other decorative fixtures had been damaged. A place of permanent rest and repose had been horribly desecrated. The damages are financially significant and can place a serious burden on the families involved.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is urged to call 948-TIPS or tip us online at www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com. Dial **TIPS on your mobile device or download our P3 app and tap the app to “Say It Here” and submit your anonymous tips. On behalf of the St. Landry Crime Stoppers Board, Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz and the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, thank you and have a blessed day.