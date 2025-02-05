St. Landry Parish Crime of the Week: Deion Decluette is still missing

Detective Sergeant Calvin Tidwell with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office comes to Crime Stoppers and asks your assistance with a cold case missing person incident.

On February 19, 2022, deputies responded to a complaint that a vehicle being used by Deion Decluette was found abandoned on Anointing Drive. The family member went on to explain that she had information that her brother (Deion) was being put into the trunk of a car on Herman Street in Opelousas.

Deputies went to the abandoned car and Opelousas Police were sent immediately to Herman Street. St. Landry Detectives met Opelousas Police officers on Herman Street where officers searched the residence and surrounding area.

A drone search of the areas of concern was also conducted with no results.

As of this date, Deion Decluette is still considered missing. Contacts with area law enforcement agencies have been unable to provide any additional information as to Deion’s whereabouts.

As of this date, Deion Decluette is still considered missing. Contacts with area law enforcement agencies have been unable to provide any additional information as to Deion's whereabouts.