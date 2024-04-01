St. Landry Parish Courthouse closed due to water leak

The St. Landry Parish Courthouse is closed Monday, officials report.

There was a major water leak on the building's third floor, and the courthouse is now closed to the public, they say.

All St. Landry Parish Government employees will remain at work, officials say.

We asked what folks should do if they had business in the courthouse today, and officials tell us that Judges (except Judge Connery) clerk of courts, tax assessors, and permit offices are all shut down. Sentencing and law clerk interviews (private) were moved to the St. Landry Parish annex.

Everything else is postponed until further notice, they say.

For more information contact Parish Government at (337) 948-3688