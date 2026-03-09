St. Landry Parish burn ban lifted Monday

ST. LANDRY PARISH – St. Landry Parish Government announces that the parishwide burn ban issued on February 13, 2026, has been lifted effective immediately.

The burn ban was originally put in place due to dry conditions and elevated fire risk across the parish. After continued monitoring of weather patterns and drought conditions in coordination with the National Weather Service, officials have determined that conditions have improved enough to safely lift the restriction.

Parish President Jessie Bellard thanked residents for their cooperation during the burn ban period.

“We appreciate the public’s cooperation in following the burn ban while conditions were dry and dangerous. Protecting lives, property, and our first responders is always our priority," he said.

Residents are still encouraged to exercise caution when conducting any outdoor burning and to remain aware of local conditions.

St. Landry Parish Government will continue to monitor weather and drought conditions and will provide updates if circumstances change.