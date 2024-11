Following a careful review of recent rainfall and current weather conditions, the St. Landry Parish Government is officially lifting the parish-wide burn ban, effective November 7, 2024.

The decision comes as rainfall has significantly reduced fire risks in the area. Residents are now permitted to resume outdoor burning activities but are urged to exercise caution to prevent accidental fires.

For more information, contact the St. Landry Parish Government at (337) 948-3688.