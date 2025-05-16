St. Landry Parish boating restrictions lifted

Effective immediately, the no wake zone and boating restrictions previously issued for St. Landry Parish waterways have been lifted.

According to a post on the parish Facebook page, the executive order that temporarily restricted recreational boating and closed boat launches due to high water levels caused by recent heavy rainfall has now been rescinded.

St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard expressed appreciation for the public’s cooperation during the temporary restrictions.

“We want to thank everyone for their patience and understanding while these safety measures were in place,” said President Bellard. “With water levels now returning to normal, residents and visitors are once again welcome to enjoy our parish waterways responsibly.”

The Parish urges all boaters to continue exercising caution and respect for others while on the water.

For more information, please contact the St. Landry Parish Government at (337) 948-3688 or visit www.stlandrypg.org