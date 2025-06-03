St. Landry Parish announces cuts due to rising expenses 

OPELOUSAS, La. — In response to escalating mandated expenses, the St. Landry Parish Government announced operational cuts totaling $375,000. These cuts are designed to ensure that essential expenses, particularly those related to inmate housing, juvenile services, and disaster relief, are funded, according to a spokesperson for the parish.

"These cuts, while difficult, are necessary to manage the financial realities we are facing,” said Jessie Bellard, St. Landry Parish President. “It is crucial that we prioritize our mandated expenses to ensure the safety and well-being of our community.”

Various personnel adjustments will be made, including staff reassignments and a shift to part-time work for some employees.

Bellard has consolidated some positions and will not replace personnel who have left, the spokesperson stated. He will reassign the duties of the Public Information Officer.

One of the parish investigator positions has been eliminated. Still, Bellard assures the community that essential investigative services will continue, with oversight and support from his office, to maintain service levels while reducing costs.

"Due to the rising costs associated with housing inmates and juveniles and uncertainty in how FEMA may respond to natural disasters, we are facing new challenges with funding,” said Bellard. “We are watching the restructuring of FEMA closely. We are hearing that disaster reimbursements from FEMA may be decreased from 90% to 50%, contingent on the nature of the declaration. We must adapt to these changes and plan our budget accordingly."

Bellard added that St. Landry Parish Government remains committed to serving the community with integrity and transparency, and these decisions are being made with the best interests of the public in mind.

