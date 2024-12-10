St. Landry Parish alerts residents of phone scam

OPELOUSAS, La. — The St. Landry Parish Government has been alerted to a phone scam targeting residents, particularly the elderly. The scammers are using the Parish Government's main phone line as the Caller ID and demanding large sums of money under the threat of arrest, according to a spokesperson for the Parish.

The first reported incident occurred on Monday, December 9, 2024, when a woman was told she must pay $7,000 to avoid being arrested in front of her children. In another case reported Tuesday, a second woman was threatened with arrest unless she paid $20,000. In this instance, the scammers falsely used the name of a Parish Government officer to make the demand.

“We want to make it very clear: St. Landry Parish Government will never contact anyone to demand payment of any kind,” said Jessie Bellard, Parish President. “This scam is not only deceitful but also preys on the most vulnerable members of our community. We urge everyone to remain vigilant and report any suspicious calls immediately.”

If you or someone you know receives such a call, do not engage with the scammers. Instead, please report the incident immediately by calling the Parish Government's main line at (337) 948-3688.

