St. Landry issues burn ban

ST. LANDRY PARISH – Effective today, Friday, February 13, 2026, St. Landry Parish Government has issued a parishwide burn ban due to dry conditions and elevated fire risk. The burn ban will remain in effect until further notice.

The burn ban prohibits any outdoor burning or activity involving an open flame that produces embers, as windy and dry conditions can cause fires to spread rapidly beyond control. Violations of the burn ban may result in fines of up to $500.

Parish President Jessie Bellard urged residents to take the ban seriously and exercise caution:

“With dry conditions across the parish, even a small fire can quickly become dangerous. We’re asking residents to do their part by following the burn ban to help protect lives, property, and our first responders.”

St. Landry Parish Government will continue to monitor drought and weather conditions in coordination with the National Weather Service and will follow state and federal guidelines when determining when it is safe to lift the burn ban.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed through official St. Landry Parish Government communication channels for updates.