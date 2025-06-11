St. Landry Children's Advocacy Center celebrates 30 years

The St. Landry Parish Children's Advocacy Center is celebrating its 30th birthday with a community event.
The Birthday Bash is set for Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 1939 W. Landry Street in Opelousas.
THe event is a fundraiser for the CAC, which is a part of Hearts of Hope, the Center for Trauma in Acadiana.
Entry is $5, but kids 10 years old and younger get in free.
There will be a barbecue cook-off, a cornhole tournament, an auction and lots of other activities.
To learn more about the work of these organizations, visit this website: http://www.theheartsofhope.org [theheartsofhope.org].
Here's a flyer about the event:
If you'd like to help but you can't make the event, you can send a gift here.