St. Landry Children's Advocacy Center celebrates 30 years

The St. Landry Parish Children's Advocacy Center is celebrating its 30th birthday with a community event.

The Birthday Bash is set for Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 1939 W. Landry Street in Opelousas.

THe event is a fundraiser for the CAC, which is a part of Hearts of Hope, the Center for Trauma in Acadiana.

Entry is $5, but kids 10 years old and younger get in free.

There will be a barbecue cook-off, a cornhole tournament, an auction and lots of other activities.

To learn more about the work of these organizations, visit this website: http://www.theheartsofhope.org [theheartsofhope.org].

Here's a flyer about the event:

Submitted flyer

If you'd like to help but you can't make the event, you can send a gift here.