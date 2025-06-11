Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishSt. Landry Parish

Actions

St. Landry Children's Advocacy Center celebrates 30 years

flyer.jpg
Submitted flyer
flyer.jpg
Posted

The St. Landry Parish Children's Advocacy Center is celebrating its 30th birthday with a community event.

The Birthday Bash is set for Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 1939 W. Landry Street in Opelousas.

THe event is a fundraiser for the CAC, which is a part of Hearts of Hope, the Center for Trauma in Acadiana.

Entry is $5, but kids 10 years old and younger get in free.

There will be a barbecue cook-off, a cornhole tournament, an auction and lots of other activities.

To learn more about the work of these organizations, visit this website: http://www.theheartsofhope.org [theheartsofhope.org].

Here's a flyer about the event:

flyer.jpg

If you'd like to help but you can't make the event, you can send a gift here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.