St. Landry burn ban lifted

St. Landry Parish Government has officially lifted the parishwide burn ban, effective immediately.

The decision comes following recent rainfall and improved weather conditions that have significantly reduced the risk of wildfires across the parish.

“This past month, our community did a great job following the burn ban and helping reduce unnecessary fire calls,” said Parish President Jessie Bellard. “With the recent change in weather, we’re confident that outdoor burning can safely resume — but we still ask everyone to exercise caution and follow all safety guidelines.”

Residents are reminded to always monitor weather conditions before burning, avoid burning on windy days, and never leave a fire unattended.

The burn ban was originally implemented earlier this month due to increasingly dry conditions and high winds that heightened fire risks throughout the area.