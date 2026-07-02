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Sonic armed robbery suspect identified as SLPSO jail escapee

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SLPSO
Demarkus Jamal Johnson (The photo attached is a file photo)
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Detectives with the Eunice Police Department have identified the suspect in the armed robbery at the Sonic Drive-In as Demarkus Jamal Johnson of Eunice.

A warrant has been issued for Johnson’s arrest for Armed Robbery (LA RS 14:64)(Felony). Detectives learned that Johnson is also wanted by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office for Simple Escape as a result of an incident in April of 2026, according to Eunice Police Chief Kyle LeBouef.

He is facing felony charges from several other law enforcement agencies in the Acadiana area.