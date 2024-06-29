Some Eunice residents under boil advisory

EUNICE, La. — Savoy-Swords Water System, Inc. has issued a boil-water advisory for some Eunice residents.

According to Kathy Gaspard, Office Manager, the boil order applies to the following areas: Highway 758 and all roads feeding off of it, Highway 190, Rozas Road, Highway 95 South and roads feeding off of it, Max Road, Celeste Road, and East Maple Avenue.

The boil order was issued on Saturday, June 29, 2024, and will remain in effect until further notice.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

The Water System will rescind the boil order upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals - Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from the water supply system have shown the water to be safe.