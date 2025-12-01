SLPSO investigating church vandalism

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a case of church vandalism and is asking the public for help with information.

On Saturday, November 29, just before noon, SLPSO received a complaint of damage found by one of the St. Ann's Catholic Church members upon entering the back hall wing, according to a spokesperson for SLPSO.

Multiple windows were shattered, pipes and electrical connections were damaged. Damage is estimated at almost $7,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Landry Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS.