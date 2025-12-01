Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishSt. Landry Parish

Actions

SLPSO investigating church vandalism

CHURCH DAMAGE.jpg
SLPSO
CHURCH DAMAGE.jpg
Posted

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a case of church vandalism and is asking the public for help with information.

On Saturday, November 29, just before noon, SLPSO received a complaint of damage found by one of the St. Ann's Catholic Church members upon entering the back hall wing, according to a spokesperson for SLPSO.

Multiple windows were shattered, pipes and electrical connections were damaged. Damage is estimated at almost $7,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Landry Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.