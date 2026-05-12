Silver Alert: Assistance needed locating missing Opelousas man

The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office for 81-year-old Lee Darbonne. He was discovered missing on Monday, May 11, 2026, at approximately 10:30 a.m. from his residence on Flamingo Lane in Opelousas. LSP received the request to issue the alert at 7:42 a.m. this morning.

Darbonne is a white male with short gray hair and brown eyes. He is 6’2” tall and weighs approximately 215 pounds, and he was last seen wearing a blue shirt and gray shorts and carrying a brown cane. Family reports that Darbonne has a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Darbonne is believed to be driving a silver 2020 Jeep Gladiator bearing Louisiana license plate RL02106.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Darbonne is asked to immediately contact the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-701-1475 or dial 911. All questions should be directed to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.