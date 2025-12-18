Shooting on West Vine Street in Opelousas injures one person

ST. LANDRY PARISH — According to the Opelousas Police Department, they are investigating a shooting that happened on December 17, 2025, around 6:37 p.m. in the 1000 block of W. Vine Street.

One person was injured and transported to a local hospital. The individual’s condition is not being released at this time.

This remains an active scene, and the investigation is currently ongoing. Detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Opelousas Police Department is asking anyone who may have information, video footage, or details related to this incident to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500 or Crime Stoppers (Anonymous Tips) at 337-948-TIPS (8477).

We will keep you updated as more information is released.