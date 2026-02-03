Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Services set for Wilbert “Bobby” Ledet

Funeral services for Mr. Wilbert "Bobby" Ledet are set for this weekend.

The funeral will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 7, 2026, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Washington, LA. Visitation will begin at 8:00 AM at the church prior to the Mass.

We'll have more later today, but here's the information from his obituary:

Ledet passed away on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, at his residence in Washington, LA. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery. The Mass of Christian Burial will be officiated by Father Corey Campeaux.

Ledet is survived by his loving family, four sons, Orwin Wayne Williams (Martha) of Crowley, LA, Cedric Williams (Etta) of Mermentau, LA, John Ledet of Crowley, LA and Reginald C. Brown of Atlanta, GA; two daughters, Kim Ledet Wilridge of Crowley, LA and Loretta Alexander of Opelousas, LA; a grandson whom he lovingly raised as his own, Stanley Alexander of Washington, LA and a host of cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is also survived by one sister, Eva Hollins (Huey) of New Orleans, LA; one sister-in-law, Eva Ledet of AZ; a godchild, Roxanne Benoit of Crowley, LA; as well as other relatives and friends who will cherish his memory.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosa Lee Ledet; parents, Curley & Mildred Ledet; one brother, Albert Ledet; one sister, Laura Newell and one brother-in-law, Oliver Newell.

