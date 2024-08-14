Services set for longtime educator CJ Veazie

Funeral services are set for Saturday for Mr. Ceasar James “CJ” Veazie, Jr., 92, who died on August 12 in Opelousas.

Services will be at 11 a.m. at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Opelousas. Visiting hours will be observed from 7:00 AM to 9:45 AM Saturday, August 17, 2024 at Williams Funeral Home in Opelousas. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park. Father Edwan “Manie” Manuel, S.V.D. will officiate at the Mass of Christian burial.

Veazie was a U.S. Army veteran, former City Councilman and a longtime St. Landry Parish educator.

According to his obituary, he began his storied education career in 1957 as a teacher at Carter G. Woodson High School in Lawtell, then moved on to guidance counselor at Lawtell High two years later. After the 1969 desegregation order in the parish, he was named principal of Southwest Elementary School. He was named Director of TH Harris Vocational-Technical School in 1981 and served there until he retired from teaching. After that retirement, he took on another career, as regional manager for the (at the time) new Louisiana Lottery Corporation, where he worked until he retired again.

He also was elected to the City Council, served as Mayor Pro-Tempore, worked as a Certified Substance Abuse Counselor, sold real estate and insurance, served on the board of a savings and loan and tried to start a radio station.

Veazie is survived by his wife of 64 years, Doretha Bellard Veazie, four children, 10 grandchildren, and a host of relatives and of course the many, many students he taught and counseled over the years.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Williams Funeral Home of Opelousas, 337-942-2037.