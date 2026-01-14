Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Second suspect arrested in Opelousas shooting death of Markee Benjamin

ST. LANDRY PARISH — A second person has been arrested in connection with a December 2025 shooting in Opelousas that left one man dead.

Authorities say 24-year-old Kurtel Gallien turned himself in this week in connection with the Dec. 16th shooting that killed Markee Benjamin. Gallien arrived with an attorney and was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.

Gallien faces several charges, including second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police officials stated that information from the public helped advance the investigation and indicated that additional arrests could follow as the case continues.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500. Tips may be submitted anonymously.

