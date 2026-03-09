Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Second Change Job Fair set

OPELOUSAS, La. — The Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections, in partnership with St. Landry Parish Government, will host a Second Chance Job Fair on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Yambilee Building, located at 1939 W. Landry Street in Opelousas.

The event aims to connect job seekers with local employers and workforce development resources while providing individuals with opportunities to re-enter the workforce and build sustainable careers.

Attendees will have access to employers who are actively hiring, as well as workforce partners who will provide resume assistance and interview preparation to help participants succeed in the hiring process.

The Second Chance Job Fair is part of an ongoing effort to strengthen workforce opportunities across St. Landry Parish and support individuals seeking meaningful employment.

Community members are encouraged to attend and take advantage of the resources available.

Here's a flyer with the details:

