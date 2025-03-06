Second-Chance Job Fair set

The state Department of Public Safety and Corrections has teamed up with St. Landry Parish Government to host a second-chance job fair.

Also participating in the program are the Louisiana St. Landry-Evangeline Prisoner Re-entry Coalition, Louisiana Workforce Commission, Acadiana Worforce Solutions and the St. Landry-Evangeline United Way.

It's set for April 10 from 9 a.m. until noon at the Yambilee Building, 1939 W. Landry Street, Opelousas.

If you want to go, you can get help putting your resume together and prepping for the interview process by calling Andrea DeVore at 337-591-6904.

Here's the flyer: