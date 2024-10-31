Scott man booked in 2023 drive-by shooting

A 19-year-old Scott man has been booked with multiple counts of attempted murder, accused of a drive-by shooting that was recounted on social media.

SaDavion Matthew George was booked with four counts attempted first-degree murder in the March 2023 incident.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said the incident happened in the 700 block of Sidney Charles Road. Four people, including one person younger than 17, were in a vehicle that was backing out of a home's driveway. Another vehicle passed by and the people in it began shooting at the first car, hitting it several times, the sheriff said.

A few minutes after that, one suspect in the case - identified by deputies as George - when live on social media to recount the incident, punctuated by the word "kapow" to describe the gunfire. A short time after that was posted, George allegedly called a victim to say he wasn't involved in the shooting.

In April of this year, deputies obtained a warrant for George on the charges. He was booked into another jail on charges in a spearate case earlier this week, and now has been transported to St. Landry Parish for the attempted murder charges.

Anyone with additional information about this this crime is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948-6516.

You may also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, download the P3 app on your mobile device or simply dial **TIPS on your mobile phone to tip. All calls are anonymous and you can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.