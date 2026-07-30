Scam Alert: Fake texts in St. Landry Parish

St. Landry Parish officials are warning residents to be aware of a scam text that's making the rounds.

"St. Landry Parish Government has been made aware of a fraudulent text message circulating that falsely claims to be from Parish President Jessie Bellard. This message is NOT from Parish President Bellard and is a scam," a post on the government's Facebook page states.

"Do NOT reply to the text. Do NOT call the phone number provided. If you receive this message, please report it as spam on your phone and block the sender immediately," the post states.

"Please help us protect others by sharing this post and reminding your family and friends to stay vigilant against scam messages," the post states.

Here's a photo of the text: