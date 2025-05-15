Savoie's Foods celebrates 70 years of Cajun legacy, family and tradition

Savoie's Sausage & Food Products, one of Louisiana's most iconic food manufacturers, commemorated its 70th anniversary with a celebration on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at the company's headquarters in Opelousas. This milestone honors a journey that began in 1955 with Eula Savoie's determination, one pound at a time.

From its humble beginnings as a small grocery store to becoming a cornerstone of regional cuisine and a household staple, Savoie's has remained family-owned and operated, preserving

authentic Cajun flavor across generations.

"This 70th anniversary is a celebration of my Mom and Dad’s vision and perseverance," says Donna Savoie Messner, Owner of Savoie's. "What started as selling sausage one pound at a time

from our family store has grown into a company that ships Cajun flavors across the country, all while remaining true to the recipes and values my mother established."

Today, Savoie's produces a complete line of Cajun food products, including their signature andouille, smoked sausages, roux, and dressing mix, with products distributed throughout Louisiana and neighboring states. The company remains committed to authentic Cajun flavor, while continuing to innovate with new products developed in the family test kitchen.