Saturday is Election Day in Opelousas

Election Day is Saturday in the City of Opelousas.

Here's the only item on the ballot:

City of Opelousas

(Sales Tax Proposition)

Shall the City of Opelousas, Louisiana (the "City") be authorized to levy and collect a sales tax (the "Tax") at the rate of one percent (1%) beginning October 1, 2025 upon the sale at retail, the use, the lease or rental, the consumption and storage for use or consumption of tangible personal property, and sales of services in the City, all as defined in La. R.S. 47:301 to 47:317, said Tax to expire September 30, 2075, with collections from the Tax estimated to be $5,961,244.00 for the first year, and with the revenues derived therefrom to be dedicated for the following purposes: (i) constructing, improving, maintaining, and/or extending streets, sidewalks, bridges, and sewers and sewerage disposal works; (ii) constructing, acquiring, improving and maintaining waterworks facilities; (iii) acquiring, improving, or maintaining Police and Fire stations and facilities; (iv) purchasing and acquiring land, equipment and furnishings for any of the aforesaid public works and improvements; and (v) other lawful general or corporate purposes?

Early voting was August 2 through 9. During that time, 656 voters cast ballots in the election.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. The law says that anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Here are some tips from the Secretary of State:

● Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones, or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com [geauxvote.com] and logging into the Voter Portal [voterportal.sos.la.gov].

● Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport, or a digital license via LA Wallet).

● Election results can be viewed in real-time via GeauxVote Mobile or at www.sos.la.gov [sos.la.gov].

For more information, please call the Elections Hotline at 800-883-2805, with TDD/TTY access at 711, or email the Elections Division at elections@sos.la.gov.

To report potential polling place accessibility issues, please email the Elections ADA Compliance Officer at ADA@sos.la.gov.

Complaints involving possible election code violations should be reported to the Secretary of State’s Election Integrity Division at 800-722-5305.