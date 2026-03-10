Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sandbags available Wednesday ahead of severe weather

In preparation for the severe weather expected in the area, St. Landry Parish Government will make sandbags available to residents on Wednesday, March 11, beginning at 8:00 a.m.

Residents may pick up sandbags at the following location:

Yambilee Building
1939 W. Landry Street
Opelousas, LA 70570

Sandbags will be available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Residents are encouraged to arrive early and take the necessary precautions to help protect their homes and property from potential flooding.

Parish President Jessie Bellard urges residents to remain weather aware and prepare ahead of the approaching system.

