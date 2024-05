OPELOUSAS, La. — Sandbags will be available for pickup today, May 13, at the Yambilee Building in Opelousas.

Pickup will be from 1 to 7 p.m.

According to St. Landry Parish Government, officials are limiting the number of sandbags to 10 per person.

Anyone who is unable to pick up sandbags can contact the parish government for assistance at (337) 948-3688.