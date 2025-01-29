Saddle microchip event set

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission will host its next saddle microchipping event this week.

The event is set for Friday, January 31, from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. at the Louisiana Equine Sales and Event Center located at 372 Harry Guilbeau Road, Opelousas.

LDAF’s microchip identification program provides all saddle owners in the state of Louisiana the opportunity to have their saddles registered and identified by using a microchip implant. If microchipped saddles are ever stolen, the program allows brand officers to confirm ownership and return the property. This service is provided free to the public.

“Saddles are expensive and typically do not have identifiable marks or serial numbers,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M. “This program assists with the return of saddles in the event they are stolen. We’ve had great success with the program thus far, chipping hundreds of saddles since its inception. We are proud to be able to bring this service to our equine community.”

For more information, contact the Livestock Brand Commission at 225-925-3962.